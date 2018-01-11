बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a57237e4f1c1b1e1b8b476d","slug":"indian-government-order-for-uin-number-on-arms-licence-arms-act-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 31 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हथियारों के लाइसेंस को लेकर 31 जनवरी से पहले ये काम कर लें, वरना पछताएंगे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फतेहगढ़ साहिब/लुधियाना(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 02:23 PM IST
हथियारों के लाइसेंस को लेकर सरकार ने बेहद सख्त रवैया अपनाया हुआ है। अगर आप भी असलहा रखते हैं तो ये खबर काम की है, नहीं देखी तो पछताएंगे।
