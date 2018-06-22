बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहीद जवानों के लिए भारतीय सेना की अनूठी पहल, दुनिया को बताए जाएंगे बहादुरी के किस्से
मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 22 Jun 2018 01:06 PM IST
अब शहीद जवानों की बहादुरी और शहादत को लोग भूलेंगे नहीं, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया उनके बारे में जानेगी। इसके लिए इंडियन आर्मी ने एक अनूठी पहल की है।
