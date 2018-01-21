बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6434134f1c1ba1268b5919","slug":"indian-army-soldier-mandeep-singh-killed-in-firing-on-poonch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LOC \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0938\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092c \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
LOC पर शहीद भाई की कसम खाते हुए छोटे भाई ने लिया ऐसा प्रण, सुनकर सब सन्न
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, संगरूर(पंजाब), Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:05 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी में एलओसी पर शहीद हुए भाई की खसम खाते हुए छोटे भाई ने बड़ा संकल्प ले डाला, जिसे जानकर सभी गांव वाले सन्न रह गए।
