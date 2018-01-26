बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6af4b34f1c1b93268b674f","slug":"indian-airforce-garuda-commando-jyoti-prakash-nirala-honoured-by-ashok-chakra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0930\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, 5 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
4 बहनों का एक भाई गरुड कमांडो, 5 आतंकियों को मारकर गिरा था, जानिए कौन?
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 03:01 PM IST
चार बहनों का इकलौता भाई, परिवार का इकलौता सहारा, लेकिन जाबांज इतना था कि लखवी के भतीजे समेत पांच आतंकियों को मारकर ही नीचे गिरा, जानिए कौन?
