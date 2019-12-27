शहर चुनें

साल 2019: ऐसे हत्याकांड जिन्होंने रूह कंपा दी, गर्भवती की हत्या कर पेट से निकाल लिया था बच्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 03:46 PM IST
2019 में हुए हत्याकांड
1 of 9
2019 में हुए हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पढ़ें, वो हत्याकांड जिन्होंने साल 2019 में दिल को झकझोर कर रख दिया था। मृतकों में दो बहनें और एक ही परिवार के सात लोग शामिल रहे। एक गर्भवती की हत्या करके पेट से बच्चा निकाल लिया था।
good bye 2019 high profile murder cases murder cases year ender 2019
2019 में हुए हत्याकांड
2019 में हुए हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर नेहा शौरी
ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर नेहा शौरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्भवती महिला की हत्या करने वाले
गर्भवती महिला की हत्या करने वाले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. राजीव गुप्ता की हत्या
डॉ. राजीव गुप्ता की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो बहनों की हत्या
दो बहनों की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहर में कार डुबोकर सात लोगों की हत्या
नहर में कार डुबोकर सात लोगों की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच हत्याएं करके खुदकुशी करने वाला युवक
पांच हत्याएं करके खुदकुशी करने वाला युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी और दो बच्चों की हत्या के बाद खुदकुशी
पत्नी और दो बच्चों की हत्या के बाद खुदकुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या
पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
