साल 2019: ऐसे हत्याकांड जिन्होंने रूह कंपा दी, गर्भवती की हत्या कर पेट से निकाल लिया था बच्चा

{"_id":"5e05d57c8ebc3e87bd3e6428","slug":"good-bye-2019-high-profile-murder-cases-of-the-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2019: \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u0939 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0940, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2019 में हुए हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर नेहा शौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्भवती महिला की हत्या करने वाले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. राजीव गुप्ता की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो बहनों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहर में कार डुबोकर सात लोगों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच हत्याएं करके खुदकुशी करने वाला युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी और दो बच्चों की हत्या के बाद खुदकुशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला