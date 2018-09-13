बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फेसबुक पर हुई थी सरदारा सिंह को मोहब्बत, लड़की ने किया था इजहार-ए-इश्क, बोली- I love you
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 11:07 AM IST
हॉकी से संन्यास ले चुके सरदार सिंह की प्रेम कहानी फेसबुक पर शुरू हुई थी। लड़की ने खुलेआम और पहले अपने प्यार का इजहार किया और फिर...पढ़ें इनकी लव स्टोरी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b99f74c867a557ea82f5483","slug":"formar-indian-hockey-player-sardar-singh-love-story-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930-\u090f-\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- I love you","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.