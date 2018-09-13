शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Formar Indian Hockey Player Sardar Singh Love Story on Facebook

फेसबुक पर हुई थी सरदारा सिंह को मोहब्बत, लड़की ने किया था इजहार-ए-इश्क, बोली- I love you

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 11:07 AM IST
Sardar Singh
1 of 7
हॉकी से संन्यास ले चुके सरदार सिंह की प्रेम कहानी फेसबुक पर शुरू हुई थी। लड़की ने खुलेआम और पहले अपने प्यार का इजहार किया और फिर...पढ़ें इनकी लव स्टोरी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sardar singh sardar singh love story love story indian hockey player

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Sardar Singh
Chandigarh

हॉकी प्लेयर सरदार सिंह ने क्यों लिया संन्यास और वे अब आगे क्या करेंगे...दो सच आए सामने

13 सितंबर 2018

अंशदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

देश का पहला सिख बेटा, जो अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प को देगा सिक्योरिटी, हिम्मत देखेंगे तो गर्व करेंगे

13 सितंबर 2018

dengue
Chandigarh

डेंगू के मरीजों के लिए 'रामबाण' है ये नुस्खा, दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार...जानिए कैसे देगा फायदा

13 सितंबर 2018

Petrol-diesel price
Chandigarh

पेट्रोल-डीजल भरवाने से जुड़ी 5 बातें, जो आपको जरूर पता होनी चाहिएं, शायद ही कोई बताए

13 सितंबर 2018

मां इंदू ने बताया कि मेरी करीब 40 दिनों से बेटे सुरेंद्र से बात नहीं हुई
Kanpur

यूपीः आईपीएस सुरेंद्र दास सुसाइड केस में आया नया मोड़, यहां डॉ. रवीना के पिता ने दिया कुछ ऐसा बयान

13 सितंबर 2018

rishabh pant
Dehradun

इंग्लैंड के साथ पांच मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज में भारत हारा, लेकिन सबके दिलों पर राज कर गए ऋषभ पंत

13 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

ganesh chaturthi
Delhi NCR

गणेश चतुर्थी 2018: गणपति को घर में लाने के बाद सबसे पहले करें ये काम, जानिए पूरी पूजा विधि

13 सितंबर 2018

ganesh chaturthi
Delhi NCR

गणेश चतुर्थी 2018: आज घर पधारेंगे गजानन, ऐसे करें पूजा पाठ, ये है शुभ मुहूर्त

13 सितंबर 2018

kathua gangrape
Chandigarh

कठुआ गैंगरेप: डॉक्टर ने बताया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच, जानकर आपका खौल जाएगा खून

13 सितंबर 2018

ashu bhai guruji
Delhi NCR

आसिफ मामूली ड्राइक्लीनर से कैसे बना आशु गुरुदेव, पढ़िए अय्याश बाबा की चौंकाने वाली कहानी 

12 सितंबर 2018

फ्यूचर मेकर के मालिक राधेश्याम
Chandigarh

मिलिए, 6वीं पास 'अरबपति' से...एक हरकत ने उसे लाकर खड़ा किया अर्श से फर्श पर, झटके में सब बर्बाद

11 सितंबर 2018

ganesh chaturthi
Dehradun

गणेश चतुर्थी 2018: आज घर-घर विराजेंगे गणपति बप्पा, भाग्य चमकाना है तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

13 सितंबर 2018

आतंकी हमला
Jammu

J&K: तस्वीरों में देखियें झज्जर कोटली में हुए आतंकी हमले की पूरी कहानी, तलाश में 3000 सुरक्षाबल तैनात

13 सितंबर 2018

एसपी सुरेंद्र सुसाइड केस
Kanpur

एसपी सुरेंद्र सुसाइड केस पहुंचा कोर्ट, सावन-भादौ नॉनवेज नहीं खाया जाता- राघवेंद्र, भाई ने कही ये बात

12 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

नई बीमारी की चपेट में हैं इस शहर के बच्चे, अाप भी रहें सतर्क

13 सितंबर 2018

Bus fare hike in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में इतना बढ़ेगा बस किराया, परिवहन मंत्री ने किया एलान

12 सितंबर 2018

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी का नया वीडियो यूट्यूब पर वायरल, देखकर हो जाएंगे दीवाने...नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे

13 सितंबर 2018

आईपीएस सुरेंद्र कुमार दास
Kanpur

एसपी सुरेंद्र: क्यों जहर खाने को मजबूर हो गया यूपी का बहादुर पुलिसवाला, जानिए इनके बारे में सबकुछ

10 सितंबर 2018

रजनीकांत लखनऊ में
Lucknow

पूरी ट्रेन बुक कराकर लखनऊ पहुंचे 'रजनीकांत', जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

13 सितंबर 2018

कथावाचक देवकीनंदन ठाकुर।
Agra

कथावाचक देवकीनंदन ठाकुर को जब पुलिस ने घेरा, तो बदलता रहा चेहरे का रंग, देखें तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2018

सुरेंद्र कुमार दास ने 12 बजकर 19 मिनट पर अंतिम सांस ली
Kanpur

'एक थे सुरेंद्र दास' आईपीएस परीक्षा पास कर बने अफसर, शादी से लेकर सुसाइड तक सबकुछ

10 सितंबर 2018

सुरेंद्र कुमार दास ने 12 बजकर 19 मिनट पर अंतिम सांस ली
Kanpur

जानिए एसपी सुरेंद्र और रवीना के मिलन का किस्सा, बात उस हरियाणवी लड़की की भी, बिन कोचिंग बने आईपीएस

10 सितंबर 2018

Sardar Singh
sardar singh
सरदार सिंह
सरदार सिंह
सरदार सिंह
सरदार सिंह
सरदार सिंह
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.