father of nation mahatma gandhi museum in chandigarh

Photos: राष्ट्रपिता ‘गांधी की जेल' बनकर हुई तैयार, फोन का रिसीवर उठाते ही बोलेंगे 'बापू'

नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 04:47 PM IST
गांधी म्यूजियम
1 of 6
देश में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा ‘गांधी की जेल' बनाई गई है, जिसमें बापू के जीवन से जुड़ी कई दुर्लभ चीजें सहेज कर रखी गई हैं। वहीं फोन रिसीव करने पर बापू बोलते सुनाई देंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
father of nation mahatma gandhi mahatma gandhi museum gandhi ki jail chandigarh
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

