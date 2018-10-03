बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: राष्ट्रपिता ‘गांधी की जेल' बनकर हुई तैयार, फोन का रिसीवर उठाते ही बोलेंगे 'बापू'
नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 04:47 PM IST
देश में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा ‘गांधी की जेल' बनाई गई है, जिसमें बापू के जीवन से जुड़ी कई दुर्लभ चीजें सहेज कर रखी गई हैं। वहीं फोन रिसीव करने पर बापू बोलते सुनाई देंगे।
