जोहड़ की खुदाई चल रही थी कि निकली आई ऐसी चीज, देखकर उड़ गए होश
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 02:02 PM IST
जोहड़ की खुदाई चल रही थी। जैसे ही फावड़ा मारा, एक ऐसी चीज निकलकर सामने आई गई, जिसे देखकर लोगों के होश उड़ गए। देखिए तस्वीरें...
