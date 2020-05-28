शहर चुनें

सावधान! दिनोंदिन चढ़ रहा पारा, हाइपरथर्मिया का खतरा बढ़ा... जानिए लक्षण और कैसे करें बचाव

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 12:30 PM IST
गर्मी का सितम
गर्मी का सितम - फोटो : Social Media
सूरज की तपिश से दिनोंदिन चढ़ रहा पारा लोगों की सेहत को प्रभावित करने लगा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे से लोग पहले ही परेशान हैं, अब तेज धूप और गर्मी से हाइपरथर्मिया का भी खतरा पैदा हो गया है। अस्पतालों की ओपीडी भी बंद है। इससे इलाज मिलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है। ऐसे में डॉक्टर लोगों को घर से बाहर न निकलने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। साथ ही जरूरी एहतियात बरतने को कह रहे हैं।
