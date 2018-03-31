बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'वो मेरे जिगर का टुकड़ा था, बदमाशों ने उसकी हत्या कर दी...पापा को क्या जवाब दूंगी'
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 12:15 PM IST
मेरे जिगर का टुकड़ा था और दरिंदों ने उसकी हत्या कर दी। मैं कुछ नहीं कर पाईं, क्या जवाब दूंगी उसके पापा को। कहते कहते मां बेसुध हो गई।
