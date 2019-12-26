बिक गई माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी, हरियाणा के इस सीएम ने दी थी, इतने करोड़ में तीन लोगों ने खरीदी

{"_id":"5e04d2ee8ebc3e880f0043f6","slug":"bollywood-actress-madhuri-dixit-s-kothi-sold-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0940, \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंचकूला स्थित माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी बिकी।
रजिस्ट्री के लिए पति श्रीराम नेने पहुंचे पंचकूला।
पंचकूला पहुंचे श्री राम नेने।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला