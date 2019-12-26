शहर चुनें

Bollywood Actress Madhuri Dixit's Kothi Sold Today

बिक गई माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी, हरियाणा के इस सीएम ने दी थी, इतने करोड़ में तीन लोगों ने खरीदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पंचकूला (हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 09:44 PM IST
पंचकूला स्थित माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी बिकी।
पंचकूला स्थित माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी बिकी।
आखिरकार बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी गुरुवार को बिक गई। कोठी की रजिस्ट्री के लिए उनके पति श्रीराम माधव नेने हरियाणा के पंचकूला पहुंचे थे। आइए जानते हैं कितने में हुआ सौदा और किसने खरीदी माधुरी की कोठी...
 
actress madhuri dixit पंचकूला में माधुरी दीक्षित श्रीराम माधव नेने
पंचकूला स्थित माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी बिकी।
पंचकूला स्थित माधुरी दीक्षित की कोठी बिकी।
रजिस्ट्री के लिए पति श्रीराम नेने पहुंचे पंचकूला।
रजिस्ट्री के लिए पति श्रीराम नेने पहुंचे पंचकूला।
पंचकूला पहुंचे श्री राम नेने।
पंचकूला पहुंचे श्री राम नेने। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
