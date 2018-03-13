बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa7a14d4f1c1bc4758b525a","slug":"bollywood-actor-suniel-shetty-visited-golden-temple-amritsar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947, \u091c\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: जब गोल्डन टेंपल आए सुनील शेट्टी तो ऐसे अंदाज में दिखे, जुट गई लोगों की भीड़
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 05:12 PM IST
देश के 'अर्नोल्ड' सुनील शेट्टी अपनी जिंदगी के लिए रब का शुक्रिया करने श्री हरमिंदर साहिब आए तो उनकी एक झलक देखने को भीड़ जुट गई, तस्वीरें।
