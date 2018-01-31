बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुछ इस तरह से विरोध प्रदर्शन करती दिखीं हजारों महिलाएं, जानें कहां और क्यों?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:32 AM IST
इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में इतनी ज्यादा महिलाएं इकट्ठी हो गईं कि गिरफ्तार करके ले जाने के लिए पुलिस के पास बसें कम पड़ गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a70cf724f1c1bf07b8b4845","slug":"asha-workers-protest-for-wage-hike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.