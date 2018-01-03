बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4d01884f1c1bc20a8b6456","slug":"another-rule-of-recruitment-has-been-changed-in-the-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरियाणा में सेना भर्ती का ये नियम बदला, अब मैदान में नहीं होगी रेस
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 10:25 PM IST
भारतीय सेना में भर्ती का एक और नियम बदल दिया गया है। देख लिजिए...
