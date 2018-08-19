शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   International Photography Day best photos of 2018

इंटरनेशनल फोटोग्राफी डे: साल 2018 की बेस्ट तस्वीरें,देख लेंगे तो आंखें हटाना हो जाएगा मुश्किल

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 12:00 PM IST
फोटो -E. ARENCIBIA
1 of 11
तस्वीरें बोलती हैं। वजह उनसे जुड़ी यादें होती है। उन यादों में आपके इमोशंस ताउम्र सांस लेते हैं और तस्वीर देखते ही जीवंत हो उठते हैं। लेकिन तस्वीरें लेने का हुनर भी मायने रखता है। इसीलिए हर साल इंटरनेशनल फोटोग्राफी डे मनाया जाता है। इस मौके पर दुनिया की तमाम शानदार तस्वीरें आपको दिखा रहे हैं। ये तस्वीरें लोगों, जगहों, समारोहों की ली गई हैं। इन तस्वीरों को बेस्ट ट्रैवल फोटो 2018 में शुमार किया गया है। जिसका चयन नेशनल जिओग्राफिक वेबसाइट द्वारा किया गया है। 

पहली बार में इन तस्वीरों को देखकर आपको लग सकता है कि ये वॉलपेपर हैं। लेकिन यकीन मानिए फोटोग्राफरों ने इन तस्वीरों को अपने कैमरों से क्लिक किया है। आप देखेंगे कि ये तस्वीरें वाकई बोलती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
best-travel-photos international photography day photography tricks इंटरनेशनल फोटोग्राफी डे

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

atal bihari vajpayee
Bizarre News

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की वो 5 तस्वीरें जो आपने नहीं देखी होंगी...

16 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bizarre News

दुनिया के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में संबंध बनाने के लिए क्या-क्या करते हैं लोग, 9 रोचक तथ्य

5 अगस्त 2018

आरएएस प्री-2018
Bizarre News

परीक्षा देने पहुंची महिला को सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने कहा- उतारना होगा मंगलसूत्र, बदले में जवाब मिला करार

6 अगस्त 2018

सांप
Bizarre News

इंडिगो फ्लाइट में यात्री पर गिरा ब्लैक कोबरा, इस चतुराई से बचाई अपनी जान

5 अगस्त 2018

Indian Railways
Bizarre News

भारतीय रेल भी देती है मुफ्त सफर का मौका, आम नागरिक भी इस तरह पा सकते हैं 100 फीसदी तक छूट

2 अगस्त 2018

जय वीरू
Bizarre News

फ्रेंडशिप डे पर इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुई यूपी पुलिस, यूजर्स बोले-हेलमेट कहां

5 अगस्त 2018

More in Bizarre News

पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Bizarre News

अमेरिका ने जय-वीरू के स्टाइल में दी भारत को फ्रेंडशिप डे की बधाई, सबूत है यह वीडियो

5 अगस्त 2018

हिम्बा
Bizarre News

जिंदगी में बस एक बार नहाती हैं यहां की औरतें, कारण जानकर खो बैठेंगे होश

4 अप्रैल 2018

These People Live to 120 Years, Give Birth at 65
Bizarre News

अजब प्रजाति, 65 की उम्र में बच्चे जनती हैं औरतें, 120 साल है औसत उम्र

29 अप्रैल 2018

some weird business for which you have to become naked
Bizarre News

वो नौकरियां, जिनमें उतारने पड़ते हैं कपड़े

30 अप्रैल 2018

Biggest Family In The World
Bizarre News

39 बीवियां और 94 बच्चे, अभी परिवार बढ़ाने के मूड में है ये शख्स

24 अप्रैल 2018

life of bar girls in thailand
Bizarre News

थाइलैंड की रंगीन रातों के पीछे का खतरनाक सच, कैसे बनती हैं बार गर्ल

23 अप्रैल 2018

every man have 2 wives in this village
Bizarre News

इस गांव में हर शख्स करता है दो-दो शादी, कारण बड़ा अजीब है

26 अप्रैल 2018

Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle
Bizarre News

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

4 जून 2018

फांसी
Bizarre News

इसलिए अपराधी को सूरज उगने से पहले दी जाती है फांसी

13 जून 2018

you will not believe on her age
Bizarre News

इस लड़की की उम्र बताइए तो जानें, सच जानेंगे तो इसके दीवाने हो जाएंगे

1 मई 2018

Meet these real life mermaids of world
Bizarre News

इनललड़कियों को चढ़ा जलपरी बनने का शौक, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

29 अप्रैल 2018

17 Bizarre Facts about beer taps
Bizarre News

क्या हो जब नल से निकले बीयर, सैलरी में भी मिलें बोतलें

2 मई 2018

rafaela lamprou making huge money by selling her breast milk on demand of bodybuilders
Bizarre News

अपना दूध बेचकर लाखों रुपये कमा रही है ये महिला, बॉडी बिल्डर बनने की चाहत में खरीद रहे युवा

5 मार्च 2018

gujrat lady don asmita gohil bhuri threat people and viral photos
Bizarre News

बला की खूबसूरत इस 20 साल की लेडी डाॅन से मिलिए, सूरत जितनी हसीन, करतूतें उतनी खतरनाक

28 मई 2018

चिकन रेनडांग
Bizarre News

एक डिश के कारण साथ आए दो दुश्मन देश, सात घंटे में पकती है एक प्लेट

26 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bizarre News

चीन में युवकों के लिए खुशखबरी, एक शर्त पूरा करते ही किराए पर मिलेगी गर्लफ्रेंड

1 अप्रैल 2018

फोटो -E. ARENCIBIA
फोटो क्रेडिट- REIKO TAKAHASHI
फोटो क्रेडिट HAO J.
फोटो क्रेडिट MARCO GRASSI
फोटो क्रेडिट NIKLAS WEBER
फोटो क्रेडिट- ENRICO PESCANTINI
फोटो क्रेडिट- GAANESH PRASAD
फोटो क्रेडिट- GARY CUMMINS
फोटो क्रेडिट- TRIKANSH SHARMA
फोटो क्रेडिट- MD TANVEER HASSAN ROHAN
फोटो क्रेडिट- DANIEL CHEUNG

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.