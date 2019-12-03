आनंद महिंद्रा ने बताया ऐसा जुगाड़, आराम से हो जाएगा फोन चार्ज

{"_id":"5de61e568ebc3e54e37923c4","slug":"anand-mahindra-share-a-tips-for-mobile-phone-charge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5de61e568ebc3e54e37923c4","slug":"anand-mahindra-share-a-tips-for-mobile-phone-charge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pexels.com
{"_id":"5de61e568ebc3e54e37923c4","slug":"anand-mahindra-share-a-tips-for-mobile-phone-charge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
{"_id":"5de61e568ebc3e54e37923c4","slug":"anand-mahindra-share-a-tips-for-mobile-phone-charge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5de61e568ebc3e54e37923c4","slug":"anand-mahindra-share-a-tips-for-mobile-phone-charge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया