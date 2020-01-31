शहर चुनें

Lexus LC500h भारत में लॉन्च, इस लग्जरी कूपे कार की कीमत 1.96 करोड़, 5 सेकंड में 100 की रफ्तार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 05:30 PM IST
Lexus LC500h
1 of 5
Lexus LC500h - फोटो : PTI
Lexus India (लैक्सस इंडिया) ने भारत में अपनी नई हाईब्रिड लग्जरी कूपे कार LC 500h लॉन्च की है। Lexus के इस प्रीमियम कार की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 1.96 करोड़ रुपये है। कंपनी ने साल 2012 में डेट्रॉइट मोटर शो में LC 500h को एक कॉन्सेप्ट कार के रूप में पेश किया था। साल 2017 आते-आते यह कॉन्सेप्ट कार डेवलप हो गई और इसका प्रोडक्शन वर्जन तैयार हो गया। उसी समय से Lexus LC 500h की बिक्री दुनिया के 68 देशों में कर रही है। भारत 69वां देश है जहां कंपनी अपनी इस लग्जरी कार की बिक्री करेगी। कंपनी ने LC 500h की लॉन्चिंग से लेकर अब तक दुनियाभर में 12,000 कारों की बिक्री की है। 
lexus lc500h lexus india coupe car
Lexus LC500h
Lexus LC500h - फोटो : PTI
