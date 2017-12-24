Download App
सिंह राशिफल 2018: नए साल में आय के लिए बेहतरीन मौके मिलेंगे, विदेश यात्रा का योग

पं जयगोविंद शास्त्री, प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:32 PM IST
yearly leo horoscope 2018

सितारों की चाल कहती है कि सिंह राशि के जातक इस साल सकारात्मक ऊर्जा से भरे रहेंगे। वजह भी है, क्‍योंकि वर्ष के आरंभ से ही ग्रह-गोचर आपकी सफलता और धनागमन के नए-नए स्रोत पैदा करेगा। आपको अपनी जिंदगी को नए मुकाम पर ले जाने के लिए कई अच्छे मौके मिलेंगे।

