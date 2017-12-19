Download App
आपका शहर Close

साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:10 AM IST
how to saturn effects in 2018 on all zodiac signs

शनिदेव न्याय के देवता माने जाते हैं। वह व्यक्ति को उसके कर्मो के आधार पर ही फल देते हैं। ज्योतिषशास्त्र में शनि को बहुत ही शक्तिशाली ग्रह माना जाता है और यह सभी ग्रहों में सबसे धीमी चाल से चलते हैं। आने वाले साल 2018 में किन-किन राशियों पर शनि का साया और प्रभाव होने वाले हैं आइए जानते हैं।

पढ़ें- अमावस्या पर भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी 5 गलतियां, जीवन में आ सकती हैं परेशानियां

Comments

Browse By Tags

saturn effects in 2018 shani 2018 saturn transit

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

आज इन राशि वालों को नए व्यापार के कई रास्ते मिलेंगे, जानें अपना राशिफल

daily rashifal or rashiphal 19th december
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आज इन 6 राशियों को अपनी मेहनत का फल मिलेगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

daily rashifal or rashiphal 20th december
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साप्ताहिक राशिफलः इन 4 राशि वाले लोगों के व्यावसायिक जीवन में आएगा बड़ा बदलाव

weekly rashiphal 18th december to 24th december
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सूर्य का धनु राशि में होगा प्रवेश, इन 7 राशियों के लिए लकी साबित होगा नया साल

sun transit in sagittarius from 16 december 2017 and know it effects on zodiac
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शनि हुए अस्त, इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए शुरू हो चुके हैं अच्छे दिन

effects on your zodiac sign due to shani or saturn planet are down
  • मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

छह माह के लिए धनु राशि में रहेंगे शनि, आपकी राशि पर पड़ेंगे ये बड़े प्रभाव...

effects of Saturn transit in Sagittarius
  • सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!