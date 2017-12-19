बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 10:10 AM IST
शनिदेव न्याय के देवता माने जाते हैं। वह व्यक्ति को उसके कर्मो के आधार पर ही फल देते हैं। ज्योतिषशास्त्र में शनि को बहुत ही शक्तिशाली ग्रह माना जाता है और यह सभी ग्रहों में सबसे धीमी चाल से चलते हैं। आने वाले साल 2018 में किन-किन राशियों पर शनि का साया और प्रभाव होने वाले हैं आइए जानते हैं।
अमावस्या पर भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी 5 गलतियां, जीवन में आ सकती हैं परेशानियां
