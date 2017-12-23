बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेष राशिफल 2018: साल 2018 कामयाबियों से भरा रहेगा, सुखद समाचार मिलेगा
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 11:25 AM IST
साल 2017 की खट्ठी-मीठी बातों को पीछे छोड़ दें, तो यह वर्ष आपके लिए अभूतपूर्व कामयाबियों वाला रहेगा, क्योंकि वर्ष के आरंभ से ही राशि स्वामी मंगल और भाग्य भाव के स्वामी बृहस्पति कुंडली में एक साथ सप्तम भाव में केंद्रगत हो रहे हैं। इस युति का असर आपके दांपत्य जीवन और कार्य-व्यापार पर सकारात्मक होगा। वहीं शनिदेव का आपके भाग्य भाव में बैठकर लाभ और पराक्रम भाव पर दृष्टि डालना भी आपके लिए शुभ रहेगा।
पढ़ें-
साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
