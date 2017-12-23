Download App
आपका शहर Close

मेष राशिफल 2018: साल 2018 कामयाबियों से भरा रहेगा, सुखद समाचार मिलेगा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 11:25 AM IST
yearly aries horoscope 2018

साल 2017 की खट्ठी-मीठी बातों को पीछे छोड़ दें, तो यह वर्ष आपके लिए अभूतपूर्व कामयाबियों वाला रहेगा, क्योंकि वर्ष के आरंभ से ही राशि स्वामी मंगल और भाग्य भाव के स्वामी बृहस्पति कुंडली में एक साथ सप्तम भाव  में केंद्रगत हो रहे हैं। इस युति का असर आपके दांपत्य जीवन और कार्य-व्यापार पर सकारात्मक  होगा। वहीं शनिदेव का आपके भाग्य भाव में बैठकर लाभ और पराक्रम भाव पर दृष्टि डालना भी आपके लिए शुभ रहेगा।

पढ़ें-साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

aries horoscope 2018 2018 horoscope predictions 2018

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

राशिफल 2018: जानिए कैसा रहेगा सभी राशि वालों के लिए नया साल, पढ़ें वार्षिक राशिफल

Yearly horoscope 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

how to saturn effects in 2018 on all zodiac signs
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इन राशि वालों को आज के दिन कोई खुशखबरी मिल सकती है, जानिए अपना राशिफल

daily rashifal or rashiphal 23nd december
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

2018 में इन राशि वालों पर रहेगी शनि की साढ़े साती और ढैय्या

In 2018 these zodiac sign effects on shani sadhe sati and dheyya
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!