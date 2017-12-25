Download App
वृश्चिक राशि 2018: इस राशि वालों को साल 2018 मे शनि कर देंगे मालामाल, दिलाएंगे सम्मान

पं जयगोविंद शास्त्री, प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:31 AM IST
yearly scorpio horoscope 2018

शनि की उतरती साढ़ेसाती आपके लिए सकारात्मक प्रभाव वाला रहेगा। करियर और बिजनेस आदि में आगे बढ़ने के लिए आपको कई सारे सुनहरे मौकेे मिलेंगे। हालांकि निवेश संबंधी मामलों में सतर्क रहने की भी सलाह है। अपनी वाणी का प्रयोग बहुत सोच-समझकर करें, क्योंकि यही योग आपके लिए आकस्मिक धन प्राप्ति का योग भी बनाएगा।

पढ़ें- साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

 

