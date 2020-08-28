मध्यप्रदेशः सीएम शिवराज ने दी लोगों को बड़ी राहत, बकाया बिजली बिल माफ करने का किया फैसला

We have decided to defer all the inflated electricity bills. Next month, people will receive only one month bill: Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/FwMvaCicIU— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.