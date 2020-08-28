शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   We have decided to defer all the inflated electricity bills: Madhya Pradesh cm Shivraj Singh Chouhan

मध्यप्रदेशः सीएम शिवराज ने दी लोगों को बड़ी राहत, बकाया बिजली बिल माफ करने का किया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 04:26 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राज्य के लोगों को बड़ी राहत दी है। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को कहा कि हमने बकाया बिजली के बिल को माफ करने का फैसला किया है। अगले महीने, लोगों को केवल एक महीने का बिल मिलेगा। 
shivraj singh chouhan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

