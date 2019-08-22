शहर चुनें

Three juvenile under trial prisoners escape from Juvenile Correctional Home in Sagar in MP

मध्यप्रदेश: तीन विचाराधानी नाबालिग कैदी सागर के सुधार गृह से भागे, तलाश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 12:41 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : pexels.com
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के सागर जिले में बाल सुधार गृह से तीन विचाराधीन नाबालिग कैदी भाग गए हैं। पुलिस ने उनकी खोज में तलाशी अभियान शुरू कर दिया है।
juvenile under trial prisoners prisoners juvenile correctional home sagar police search operation बाल सुधार गृह विचाराधीन कैदी नाबालिग कैदी जेल से भागे
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

