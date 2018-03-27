Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders for a CBI probe into #Bhind journalist killing.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
Bhind: Driver of the truck which hit the journalist reporting on sand mafia yesterday, arrested. SS Kushwaha,TI,City Kotwali,says, 'person has admitted that he was driving the vehicle at time of the incident. SIT team is questioning & doing investigation'#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ViGStCcVOq— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कानपुर में अमर उजाला संवाद के दौरान सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने नाराजगी के बाद चाचा शिवपाल और बसपा प्रमुख मायावती से बढ़ी करीबी पर अपनी बात रखी। बोले, अब कुर्सी नहीं है तो परिवार में भी सबकुछ ठीक है।
27 मार्च 2018