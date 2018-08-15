शहर चुनें

शिवपुरी: झरने में अचानक पानी बढ़ने से बह गए कई लोग, अंधेरा और बारिश होने से राहत-बचाव कार्य बाधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिवपुरी Updated Wed, 15 Aug 2018 09:27 PM IST
Shivpuri
Shivpuri
मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले में सुल्तानगढ़ झरने पर बुधवार को पानी के तेज बहाव के बीच कई लोग बह गए। बताया जा रहा है कि ये लोग पिकनिक मनाने गए थे। पानी में बहे लोगों की संख्या 25 से 30 बताई जा रही थी जिसमें 7-8 लोगों को बचा लिए जाने की खबर मिल रही है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने ट्वीट कर राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी होने की जानकारी दी है। 




स्वतंत्रता दिवस की छुट्टी होने के कारण मोहना के पास स्थित सुल्तानगढ़ झरने पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग आज पिकनिक मनाने के लिए गए थे। जब यह लोग यहां पर पिकनिक मना रहे थे तो पानी का बहाव कम था, लेकिन अचानक यहां पर बारिश के बीच बहाव बढ़ने से झरने की एक चट्टान पर कई लोग फंस गए। 





फंसे हुए लोगों की मदद के लिए फॉल पर पिकनिक मना रहे आसपास के लोगों ने अपने स्तर से बचाव अभियान शुरू किया। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से भी पुलिस व अन्य लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और राहत-बचाव का काम जारी है। अंधेरा होने की वजह से बचाव कार्य में बाधा आई है लेकिन जारी है। बारिश की वजह से वायुसेना के हेलीकॉप्टर को पहुंचने में भी वक्त लग रहा है। ये झरना शिवपुरी व ग्वालियर जिले की सीमा पर फोरलेन हाई-वे के पास मोहना गांव के पास है।

