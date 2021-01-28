इंदौर : सार्वजनिक शौचालय में अंडे और दूसरे खाद्य पदार्थ का भंडारण, लगा 1,000 रुपये का जुर्माना

Public toilet caretaker in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, found storing eggs & food items for business purposes
"He was found storing eggs & meat cutting instruments. He's been fined Rs 1,000 & org operating the toilet will be fined Rs 20,000," says Indore Nagar Nigam Addl Commissioner pic.twitter.com/e5QONyvrTm— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021
