शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Pregnant Migrant worker woman going from Maharashtra to Satna in Madhya Pradesh gave birth to a baby on the way

प्रवासी महिला ने रास्ते में दिया बच्चे को जन्म, डिलीवरी के बाद चली 150 किमी पैदल 

एएनआई, भोपाल Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 07:58 AM IST
विज्ञापन
मां और बच्चा दोनों अब अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में हैं
मां और बच्चा दोनों अब अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में हैं - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

सार

  • प्रवासी महिला ने रास्ते में दिया बच्चे को जन्म
  • बच्चे को जन्म देने के बाद 150 किमी चली पैदल
  • मां और बच्चा दोनों सुरक्षित

विस्तार

महाराष्ट्र से पैदल चलकर आ रही मध्यप्रदेश की एक महिला ने रास्ते में बच्चे को जन्म दिया है। लॉकडाउन के चलते महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से सतना के अपने गांव वापस जा रही एक गर्भवती प्रवासी महिला ने रास्ते में एक बच्चे की जन्म दिया। महिला के पति ने कहा कि जन्म देने के बाद हमने दो घंटे आराम किया फिर हम कम से कम 150 किमी तक पैदल चले।
विज्ञापन


सतना के ब्लॉक मेडिकल ऑफिसर एके रॉय ने कहा कि हमें पता चला कि सीमा पर प्रशासन ने उनके लिए एक बस की व्यवस्था की, और जैसे ही वो उचेचेरा पहुंचे हम उन्हें यहां ले आए। सभी चेक-अप हो चुके हैं, मां और बच्चा दोनों ठीक हैं।
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus lockdown migrant

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बंगलूरू में ट्रेन में सवार होने के लिए स्टेशन पहुंची महिला और बच्चे।
World

सामाजिक दूरी हटी, महामारी बढ़ी... दो साल तक रहने वाला है कोरोना-काल

13 मई 2020

कृष्णा श्रॉफ, एबन ह्यमस
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन कृष्णा श्रॉफ को फैन ने कहा 'हॉट', तो ब्वॉयफ्रैंड की तरफ से मिला ऐसा जवाब

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
रिद्धिमा, रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

रिद्धिमा कपूर ने साझा कीं पापा ऋषि कपूर की प्रार्थना सभा की तस्वीरें, बेहद उदास नजर आए रणबीर, आलिया भी दिखीं साथ

13 मई 2020

PM narendra Modi Announces 20 lakh crore Package For Aatma nirbhar Bharat Celebs Reaction
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री के 20 लाख करोड़ रुपये के आर्थिक पैकेज पर आया सितारों का बयान, कहा- 'इसलिए आप हमारे नेता हैं'

12 मई 2020

पीएम मोदी का संबोधन
India News

20 लाख करोड़ रुपये के आर्थिक पैकेज के साथ 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' अभियान की शुरुआत

12 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में किया y2k का जिक्र
Tech Diary

आखिर क्या था 'Y2K' संकट और क्यों पीएम मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में किया इसका जिक्र?

12 मई 2020

भारत में लॉकडाउन
India News

Coronavirus : कैसा होगा लॉकडाउन का चौथा चरण, मिल सकती हैं कई राहतें

12 मई 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आर्थिक पैकेज को लेकर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से हुई बड़ी चूक, मांगी माफी

12 मई 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार ने 16 लाख कर्मचारियों के छह भत्ते समाप्त किए, आदेश जारी

12 मई 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

'आत्मनिर्भर भारत सपना ही नहीं हमारी जिम्मेदारी भी...' प्रधानमंत्री के संबोधन की 10 बड़ी बातें

12 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited