Madhya Pradesh ›   Patient killed in collision between truck and ambulance in satna madhya pradesh

सतना: ट्रक और एम्बुलेंस की टक्कर में मरीज की मौत, तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:35 PM IST
Patient killed in collision between truck and ambulance in satna madhya pradesh
सतना में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त एम्बुलेंस - फोटो : ANI
सतना में एम्बुलेंस और ट्रक की टक्कर में एंबुलेंस में सवार मरीज की मौत हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में तीन अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

मध्यप्रदेश के सतना में मइहर-रीवा रोड में ट्रक और एम्बुलेंस में सुबह के वक्त आमने-सामने से टक्कर हुई।

इस हादसे में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त एंबुलेंस को देखकर टक्कर की तीव्रता का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। 

इससे पहले मध्यप्रदेश में शुक्रवार को इंदौर में एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ।

इंदौर में स्कूल बस और ट्रक के बीच जोरदार टक्कर हुई जिसमें पांच स्कूली छात्रों की मौत हो गई है और छह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।  
