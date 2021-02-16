मध्यप्रदेश: निवाड़ी में खुदाई करते वक्त धंसी मिट्टी की खदान, तीन लोगों ने गंवाई जान

निवाड़ी जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 28 किलोमीटर दूर घटवाहा में मंगलवार को हुए एक हादसे से स्थानीय लोगों में दुख का माहौल है। दरअसल यहां एक मिट्टी की खदान धंसने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई।
Madhya Pradesh: Three persons died at a sand excavation site in Ghatwaha village, Niwari
"They were injured after sand mound fell over them. They died during the treatment in hospital. We have reported the incident & have sent bodies for post mortem," says Alok Kumar, SP Niwari pic.twitter.com/iJtvs36BS5
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021
