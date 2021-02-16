शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: निवाड़ी में खुदाई करते वक्त धंसी मिट्टी की खदान, तीन लोगों ने गंवाई जान

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, निवाड़ी Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 11:14 PM IST
निवाड़ी में रेत उत्खनन के दौरान तीन मजदूरों की मौत
निवाड़ी में रेत उत्खनन के दौरान तीन मजदूरों की मौत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

निवाड़ी जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 28 किलोमीटर दूर घटवाहा में मंगलवार को हुए एक हादसे से स्थानीय लोगों में दुख का माहौल है। दरअसल यहां एक मिट्टी की खदान धंसने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई।

निवाड़ी जिले एसपी आलोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि हीरालाल कुशवाहा अपने दो अन्य साथी पंकज और संजय रैकवार के साथ खदान से मिट्टी खोद रहे थे। इसी दौरान रेत के टीले गिरने से तीनों घायल हो गए। इसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हमने घटना की सूचना दी है और तीनों के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

 



उन्होंने कहा कि घटना की जानकारी के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे कुछ ग्रामीणों ने घायलों को मिट्टी से बाहर निकाला और अस्पताल पहुंचाया। सिंह ने बताया कि घटना के संबंध में ओरछा थाने में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और विस्तृत जांच जारी है।

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
city & states madhya pradesh sand mining accident mine caves mine accident ghatwaha village niwari three laborers buried under sand sand mining niwari sp

