Madhya Pradesh by Election, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks by sppech on Kamalnath

मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव: जमकर बरसे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, बोले- हां कमलनाथ जी मैं... हूं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 06:31 PM IST
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव के दिन ज्यों-ज्यों नजदीक आ रहे हैं त्यों-त्यों नेताओं के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज होती जा रही है। इसी क्रम में शनिवार को अशोकनगर में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी के समर्थन में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कमलनाथ पर जोरदार हमला बोला।
उन्होंने कहा कि कमलनाथ जी मुझे कुत्ता कहते हैं, हां मैं एक कुत्ता हूं क्योंकि मैं लोगों का सेवक हूं और एक कुत्ता अपने मालिक की रक्षा करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कोई भ्रष्ट और गैर-इरादतन नीतियां लाता है तो यह कुत्ता उस व्यक्ति पर हमला भी करेगा। 
 
city & states madhya pradesh jyotiraditya scindia madhya pradesh by election election

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

