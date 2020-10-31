मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव: जमकर बरसे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, बोले- हां कमलनाथ जी मैं... हूं

#WATCH: Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people... because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/UyY4xQHdZl— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.