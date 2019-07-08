शहर चुनें

भाजपा नेता के आपत्तिजनक चैट मैसेज वायरल, पार्टी ने किया सस्पेंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उज्जैन Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 10:13 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन में एक भाजपा नेता को पार्टी ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। दरअसल, जोशी की एक पार्टी कार्यकर्ता के साथ चैट में हुई आपत्तिजनक बातचीत वायरल हो गई। इसके बाद पार्टी ने कार्रवाई करते हुए नेता को सस्पेंड कर दिया। आगे की जानकारी जल्द अपडेट की जाएगी। 
