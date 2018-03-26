"Security of journalists is our priority & strict action will be taken against the culprit," says #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on journalist reporting on sand mafia killed after being hit by a truck (File pic) pic.twitter.com/reftqsM041— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the 4th pillar of democracy & that is being crushed under BJP's rule: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress on journalist reporting on sand mafia killed after being hit by a truck. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/08tVsAjuJl— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018
