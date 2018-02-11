अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Congress in Madhya Pradesh removes seven toilets in Indira Bhavan on Vastu defect

मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस ने वास्तु दोष के चक्कर में सात टॉयलेट हटाए

राजेश चतुर्वेदी, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:28 PM IST
Congress in Madhya Pradesh removes seven toilets in Indira Bhavan on Vastu defect
मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस बीते डेढ़ दशक से सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा को इस बार कड़ी टक्कर देने के मूड में है। कांग्रेस ने इस बार इंदिरा भवन का वास्तु ठीक कराया है। पार्टी दफ्तर के सात टॉयलेट हटा दिए गए हैं। जानकारों के मुताबिक, वास्तुविदों की सलाह पर पार्टी दफ्तर के सात टॉयलेट्स हटा दिए गए हैं। इनमें से तीन ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर थे और चार तीसरी मंजिल पर। 

पार्टी प्रवक्ता के. के. मिश्रा बोले, अब पार्टी को मिलेंगी आशातीत उपलब्धियां

पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता के. के. मिश्रा के कक्ष का टॉयलेट भी इनमें शामिल है। मिश्रा ने कहा कि यह वास्तु दोष था, अब देखना पार्टी को आशातीत उपलब्धियां हासिल होंगी। बता दें कि चार मंजिला इंदिरा भवन का 2006 में तत्कालीन कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने उद्घाटन किया था। 

गौरतलब है कि राज्य में इस साल के अंत में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। साल 2003 में कांग्रेस जो सत्ता से दूर हुई तो वापसी के लिए अब तक संघर्ष कर रही है। पार्टी ने अपनी रणनीति भी बदली है। उसने खुद को सॉफ्ट हिंदुत्व की ओर मोड़ा है। बीते कुछ वर्षों से पार्टी मुख्यालय इंदिरा भवन हिंदू त्योहारों का साक्षी बनने लगा है।
