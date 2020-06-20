मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज ने लोगों से की चीनी उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील

I appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to boycott products made in China. Our Army will give them a befitting reply but we will also hit them economically: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/g2azcFFmoo— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020
