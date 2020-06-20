शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to boycott products made in China

मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज ने लोगों से की चीनी उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील

एएनआई, भोपाल Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 09:49 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा पर चल रहे विवाद के बाद देशभर में तेजी से चीनी उत्पादों के बहिष्कार की मांग बढ़ने लगी है। मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने राज्य के लोगों से चीनी उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील की है। शिवराज ने कहा कि मैं मध्यप्रदेश के लोगों से चीन में बने उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील करता हूं। हमारी सेना उन्हें मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगी लेकिन हम उन्हें आर्थिक रूप से भी मारेंगे।
shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh made in china made in china products

