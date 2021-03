मप्र भाजपा विधायक बोले: ममता बनर्जी हिंदुओं की नहीं, अतिवादी मुस्लिमों की दीदी

You (Mamata Banerjee) allowed Namaz at intersections & got Durga pandals removed, overlooked 'Dharma' for radical Muslims from Bangladesh. It's too late for 'Chandi Path'. You're no more Didi of Hindus, you're Didi of extremist Muslims: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma pic.twitter.com/B3EiMufF1M