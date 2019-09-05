शहर चुनें

Bhopal Crime Branch seized Rs 4 crore, Income Tax department is investigating

भोपाल: क्राइम ब्रांच ने गाड़ी से जब्त किए चार करोड़ रुपये, आयकर विभाग कर रहा जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 03:00 PM IST
जब्त रुपयों का पैकेट
जब्त रुपयों का पैकेट - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस की भोपाल क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने एक गाड़ी में छिपाकर रखे गए 4.10 करोड़ रुपये को जब्त किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि संबंधित वाहन एक व्यवसायी का है। अब आयकर विभाग की टीम इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
bhopal crime branch bhopal crime branch income tax madhya pradesh police mp police
