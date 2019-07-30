मध्यप्रदेश : खंडवा में हॉस्टल में भरा बाढ़ का पानी, 183 छात्रों को बचाया गया

Madhya Pradesh: 183 students of Kanya Shiksha Parisar, Khandwa were rescued yesterday after flood water entered their hostel building. Suresh Chandra, CO, says, "Hostel Superintendent was not present at the hostel. Action to be taken against the official." (29.07.19) pic.twitter.com/XycaqJheGS— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
शेख ने आरोप लगाया है कि पुलिस इस मामले में उनकी मदद नहीं कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने चंदन नगर पुलिस स्टेशन के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की लेकिन इसका कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।
30 जुलाई 2019