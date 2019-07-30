शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   183 students of Kanya Shiksha Parisar Khandwa rescued after flood water entered hostel building

मध्यप्रदेश : खंडवा में हॉस्टल में भरा बाढ़ का पानी, 183 छात्रों को बचाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:28 AM IST
183 students of Kanya Shiksha Parisar Khandwa rescued after flood water entered hostel building
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में भारी बारिश के चलते 183 छात्र हॉस्टल में फंस गए। सोमवार को बाढ़ का पानी खंडवा के कन्या शिक्षा परिषद में भरने के बाद 183 छात्रों को बचाया गया है। सीओ सुरेश चंद्र ने कहा कि उस समय छात्रावास में छात्रावास अधीक्षक मौजूद नहीं थे। अधिकारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन
राज्य में बीते शुक्रवार से जारी बारिश से सीहोर की कुलांस नदी, राजगढ़ की नेवज, कालीसिंध व सूकड़ नदी के अलावा पार्वती आदि का जल स्तर काफी बढ़ गया है। शाजापुर के खोकराकला गांव में बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति बन गई है।






 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
India News

सामने आया लापता सीसीडी के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ का खत, 'भारी कर्ज से दबाव में हूं'

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में रायपुर-जगदलपुर हाइवे पर बसों की टक्कर में दो लोगों की मौत, 36 घायल

30 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला, पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड- पढ़िए पूरे घटनाक्रम से जुड़ी 10 बातें, इस वजह से नंबर प्लेट को किया गया पेंट

29 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Kajol and Mohnish Bahl
Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt
ranveer singh and sonam kapoor
Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, बना सबसे बोल्ड सीन

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
mandakini
Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, बना सबसे बोल्ड सीन

30 जुलाई 2019

पकड़ा गया आरोपी
Meerut

देश के लिए 18 साल तक खतरा बना रहा अब्दुल मजीद, अब पूछताछ में उगली सच्चाई तो अफसर हैरान

30 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
kanya shiksha parisar khandwa students rescued flood water flood in madhya pradesh hostel building कन्या शिक्षा परिषद
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Delhi NCR

अपराध शाखा ने 1.25 करोड़ के सोने के साथ दो को दबोचा, आरोपियों में एक एमबीए और एक इंजीनियर

30 जुलाई 2019

yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी सरकारी बोर्ड-निगमों-आयोगों में नियुक्ति रद्द

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पिछले दो सालों में 2400 छात्रों ने छोड़ी आईआईटी की पढ़ाई, सबसे ज्यादा एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी के छात्र

30 जुलाई 2019

सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू: अक्टूबर-नवंबर में हो सकता है विधानसभा चुनाव, आज दिल्ली में होगी चर्चा

30 जुलाई 2019

Students have to pay fines if they bring smart mobile phones in schools
Shimla

विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में मोबाइल फोन लाना पड़ेगा महंगा, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने लिया ये फैसला

30 जुलाई 2019

Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

अमर उजाला लाया मौका सितारों से सवाल पूछने का, ये है आसान सा तरीका

29 जुलाई 2019

पौधरोपण
India News

पौधे के साथ सेल्फी भेजो-पैसे कमाओ, पर्यावरण बचाने का अनोखा तरीका आया सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अलीना शेख
Madhya Pradesh

पूर्व भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री अलीना शेख को पति ने स्टांप पेपर पर भेजा तलाकनामा

शेख ने आरोप लगाया है कि पुलिस इस मामले में उनकी मदद नहीं कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने चंदन नगर पुलिस स्टेशन के अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की लेकिन इसका कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

माखनलाल विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व कुलपति को अदालत में पेश होने का आदेश

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में छह साल के बच्चे की मौत, खेल-खेल में दोस्तों ने पेट में भर दी थी हवा

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के दोषी को फांसी की सजा

29 जुलाई 2019

नेता प्रतिपक्ष गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस विधायकों के हस्ताक्षरों के सत्यापन के लिए राज्यपाल के पास जा सकती है भाजपा

28 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ-शिवराज सिंह चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

शिवराज की चेतावनी- एमपी में कांग्रेस ने शुरू की गंदी राजनीति, भुगतना होगा अंजाम

27 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ-रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस: ईडी दफ्तर से फरार हुए रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने गिरफ्तारी से दी राहत

27 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: मुस्लिम पति ने स्टाम्प पेपर पर भेजा तलाकनामा, भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री रह चुकी है महिला

27 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ, गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

24 घंटे में सरकार गिराने पर बोले कमलनाथ, आपके नंबर एक और दो समझदार इसलिए नहीं दे रहे आदेश

24 जुलाई 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : विधानसभा में दो भाजपा विधायकों ने कांग्रेस को दिया समर्थन, बताया 'घर वापसी'

25 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद लापता, CCD के हैं मालिक

कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद लापता हो गए हैं। वो 29 जुलाई को मंगलूरू आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्होंने नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे अपनी गाड़ी रुकवाई और टहलने लगे। इसके बाद वो लापता हो गए।

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:34

संजय दत्त के 60वें बर्थडे पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज, पत्नी मान्यता के साथ इवेंट में काटा केक

29 जुलाई 2019

राम 3:00

प्रयागराज की इस जगह पर भगवान राम ने की थी पूजा, यहीं मिली थी ब्राहम्ण हत्या के पाप से मुक्ति

29 जुलाई 2019

हेल्थ 8:31

बल्ड प्रेशर से लेकर हार्ट रेट तक बताएगा ये डिवाइस, एक पल मे मिलेगी हॉस्पिटल को आपके सेहत की खबर

29 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:10

उन्नाव मामले में अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

29 जुलाई 2019

Related

आईपीएस अधिकारी अविनाश जोशी (बीच में) अपनी मां तारा जोशी के साथ
Madhya Pradesh

आईपीएस बेटा मां को होटल में छोड़कर चला गया, महीनों बाद मिला तो गले लगकर खूब रोया

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

कंप्यूटर बाबा (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कंप्यूटर बाबा का दावा, चार भाजपा विधायक मेरे संपर्क में, कमलनाथ के कहते ही पेश कर दूंगा

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुलमार्ग में हृदयगति रुकने से एक पर्यटक की मौत

29 जुलाई 2019

kamal nath government's pulse high after karnataka political drama
Madhya Pradesh

कर्नाटक के बाद मध्यप्रदेश में सियासी हलचल तेज, शिवराज बोले- सरकार गिरने पर हम नहीं होंगे जिम्मेदार

24 जुलाई 2019

मगरमच्छ
Madhya Pradesh

दमोह: घर में घुसा 10 फुट लंबा मगरमच्छ, गांव वालों ने सुनार नदी में छोड़ा 

29 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited