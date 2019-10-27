शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Yogi reached Hanumangarhi for worship of Ramlala in disputed premises

मुख्यमंत्री योगी पहुंचे हनुमानगढ़ी, विवादित परिसर में किये रामलला के दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 10:51 AM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रविवार को सुबह सबसे पहले हनुमानगढ़ी पहुंचे। वहां पूजा-अर्चना के बाद विवादित परिसर पहुंचकर रामलला का दर्शन किया। 
विज्ञापन
फिर मणिराम दास की छावनी में संत नृत्य गोपाल दास से मिले। वहां से सीधे राम की पैड़ी पहुंचकर पैड़ी की अविरलता का निरीक्षण किया। 240 क्यूसेक के लगे 6 पंपों को जाकर देखा। 

योगी ने कहा कि यह पैड़ी हर की पौड़ी की तरह सुनिश्चित की गई है। पहले की सरकारें पानी छोड़ देती थीं लेकिन निकास के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी, जिससे पानी आचमन लायक नहीं रह गया था।
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

90 के दशक में भारी फीस लेते थे ये सात सितारे, सनी देओल थे सबसे महंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

90 के दशक में सेलेब्स की फीस
सलमान खान
shah rukh khan
suniel shetty
Bollywood

90 के दशक में भारी फीस लेते थे ये सात सितारे, सनी देओल थे सबसे महंगे

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

27 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: 'मनोहर' कैबिनेट में शामिल हो सकते हैं ये चेहरे, कई ऐसे जिन पर टिकीं सभी की निगाहें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

डॉक्टरों पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ऐसी है विदेश से MBBS पढ़कर भारत लौटने वालों की स्थिति

27 अक्टूबर 2019

लक्ष्मी पूजा शुभ मुहूर्त
Festivals

शुभ दीपावली 2019: देश के प्रमुख शहरों में लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

ICU में भर्ती मां से शाहरुख ने कही थीं ये बुरी बातें, 39 साल बाद खुद किंग खान ने किया खुलासा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान, लतीफ फातिमा खान
शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान और अकरम-अल-इसावी
शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

ICU में भर्ती मां से शाहरुख ने कही थीं ये बुरी बातें, 39 साल बाद खुद किंग खान ने किया खुलासा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
chief minister of up yogi adityanath hanuman garhi ram lala
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

फाफ डु प्लेसिस
Cricket News

टेस्ट में मिली हार पर बोले दक्षिण अफ्रीकी कप्तान डुप्लेसिस, भारत ने हमसे अंधेरे में बल्लेबाजी कराई

27 अक्टूबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के छोटे भाई मनोज का निधन

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sara ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ और करीना के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंचीं सारा अली खान, तैमूर और इब्राहिम भी दिखे संग

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: कंटेस्टेंट पर भड़के सलमान खान ने सुनाई जेल की दांस्ता, बोले- वहां तो आपको...

27 अक्टूबर 2019

pooja batra
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार पर फिदा थी ये एक्ट्रेस, टूटा रिश्ता तो एक्टिंग छोड़ चली गईं अमेरिका

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Pooja Batra
Bollywood

पहले पति को तलाक देकर इस एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ गई थीं पूजा बत्रा, गुपचुप रचा ली थी दूसरी शादी

27 अक्टूबर 2019

पाक सेना के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर
World

पाक की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- भारतीय सेना प्रमुख गैरजिम्मेदाराना बयानों से युद्ध के लिये उकसा रहे हैं

27 अक्टूबर 2019

चक्रवात (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

भारतीय तटों पर दिवाली का मजा खराब कर सकता है चक्रवाती तूफान ‘क्यार’, कई राज्यों पर खतरा

27 अक्टूबर 2019

know about story of BJP-JJP Alliance In Haryana
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अनुराग ठाकुर नहीं इस दिग्गज ने कराया, पढ़ें किस्सा

27 अक्टूबर 2019

manohar lal, dushyant chautala
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: आज मनोहर लाल मुख्यमंत्री और दुष्यंत चौटाला लेंगे उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कमलेश तिवारी फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांड में बरेली के वकील समेत तीन और गिरफ्तार

हिंदू समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष कमलेश तिवारी के हत्यारोपियों की मदद करने वाले बरेली के वकील मो. नावेद और लखीमपुर के पलिया निवासी रईस व आसिफ को पूछताछ के बाद शुक्रवार शाम गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। 

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
यूट्यूब वीडियो
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांडः दो सौ यूट्यूब वीडियो से युवाओं को गुमराह कर रहा था आसिम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल
Lucknow

राज्यपाल व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ समेत कई नेताओं ने दी दीपावली की बधाई

27 अक्टूबर 2019

इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

आज अयोध्या में इतनी सजावट है कि पूरी दुनिया देख रही है : इकबाल अंसारी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या के डेढ़ घंटे बाद वसीम रिजवी को मिली थी जान से मारने की धमकी

25 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

यूपी: सीएम योगी आज लखनऊ में करेंगे कन्या सुमंगला योजना की शुरुआत, पोर्टल भी करेंगे लॉन्च

25 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

रायबरेली : महाराष्ट्र व हरियाणा के नतीजों पर प्रियंका ने जताई खुशी, गंगोह पर उठाए सवाल

24 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुहर्रम के बाद अब भैया दूज को योगी कैबिनेट की बैठक, नीतिगत प्रस्तावों पर होगा फैसला

26 अक्टूबर 2019

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर युवक से बरामद सोना
Lucknow

पीठ पर चिपका रखा था 21.46 लाख का सोना, कस्टम ने दुबई की फ्लाइट से उतरे तस्कर को दबोचा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ के कारोबारी ने खरीदी दो करोड़ की मर्सिडीज बेंज कार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बॉर्डर पर जवानों ने मनाई दिवाली, देशवासियों से कहा- खुशी से मनाएं दिवाली, हम तैनात हैं

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ में सीमा पर तैनात बीएसफ जवानों ने अपने ही अंदाज में दिवाली मनाई। जवानों ने जमकर नाच गाना किया और साथ ही देशवासियों को शुभकामना देते हुए कहा कि आप बेफिक्र होकर दिवाली मनाएं, हम सीमा पर तैनात हैं

27 अक्टूबर 2019

श्रीनगर में आतंकी हमला 1:14

श्रीनगर में सीआरपीएफ के दस्ते पर आतंकियों ने ग्रेनेड से किया हमला, 6 जवान घायल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

लेजर लाइट शो 1:31

दिल्ली: लेजर शो से जगमग हुआ कनॉट प्लेस, कार्यक्रम के जरिये प्रदूषण रहित दिवाली मनाने की अपील

26 अक्टूबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ 1:08

अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव पर सीएम योगी की ललकार- भारत किसी को छेड़ता नहीं, जो छेड़ता है उसे छोड़ता नहीं

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपोत्सव 2019 2:08

अयोध्या में सीएम योगी ने लोगों संग मनाई दीपावली, 5.51 लाख दीयों को जलाकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

scholarship
Lucknow

छूटे छात्रों के पास एक और मौका : 20 नवंबर तक भरें स्कॉलरशिप फॉर्म

25 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार का दिवाली पर बड़ा फैसला, रात 10 बजे के बाद नहीं जला सकेंगे पटाखे

23 अक्टूबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

भाजपा ने षडयंत्र कर सपा को उपचुनाव में सीटें जिताई: उपचुनाव परिणाम पर मायावती

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते नरेंद्र गिरि
Lucknow

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करें संत : मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

26 अक्टूबर 2019

गुजरात में एटीएस की गिरफ्त में कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी
India News

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में गुजरात एटीएस को बड़ी सफलता, हत्यारोपी अशफाक और मोइनुद्दीन गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

खुशी जाहिर करते होमगार्ड
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार का यू-टर्न, 25 हजार होमगार्ड जारी रखेंगे ड्यूटी

24 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited