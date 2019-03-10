शहर चुनें

चुनाव आचार संहिता लागू होने के कुछ घंटे पहले ही योगी सरकार ने आयोगों के अध्यक्ष व सदस्य किए घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 03:18 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
लोकसभा चुनाव की आचार संहिता लागू होने के कुछ घंटे पहले ही प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने प्रदेश के विभिन्न बोर्ड व आयोग के अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष और सदस्यों के नामों को मंजूरी दे दी है।
भाजपा नेता जेपीएस राठौर को प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।

जारी की गई लिस्ट में भाजपा ने गठबंधन के सहयोगियों कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल के समर्थकों के नाम शामिल कर उन्हें साधने की कोशिश की है।


 
पूर्वांचल विकास बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष व सदस्य
pollution control board jps rathore lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 election yogi adityanath
