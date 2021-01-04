मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी सिखाने का विरोध आश्चर्यजनक

It surprises me that a few days back few doctors protested the move to enable Ayurveda postgraduates to learn modern medicine surgery. I pity their intellect. Ayurveda has given the method of surgery and also the first surgeon ever: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth pic.twitter.com/gZSXDdMzY4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.