Yogi Adityanath says It surprises me that few doctors protested the move to enable Ayurveda postgraduates to learn modern medicine surgery.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी सिखाने का विरोध आश्चर्यजनक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 01:46 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी सिखाने का विरोध करने पर आश्चर्य जताया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि ये मेरे लिए आश्चर्य की बात है कि कुछ चिकित्सक पिछले दिनों आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी सिखाए जाने का विरोध कर रहे थे जबकि सर्जरी की शुरुआत ही आयुर्वेद से हुई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे उनके ज्ञान पर संदेह है।

lucknow yogi adityanath lucknow news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

