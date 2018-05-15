शहर चुनें

वाराणसी में पुल ढहने से हुई 12 मौतों पर सीएम योगी ने जताई संवदेना, दो मंत्रियों को मदद के लिए भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 07:39 PM IST
yogi adityanath expresses grief on the death of people in varanasi where a flyover collapsed.
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने वाराणसी के कैंट एरिया में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है और मदद के लिए दो मंत्रियों को रवाना किया है। आपको बता दें कि मंगलवार शाम को शहर के कैंट एरिया में एक निर्माणाधीन पुल के ढह जाने से करीब 12 लोगों की इसके नीचे दब कर मौत हो गई और 50 से ज्यादा लोग गंभीर घायल हुए हैं।
घटनास्थल पर बचाव कार्य जारी है मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य व मंत्री नीलकंठ तिवारी को मदद के लिए भेजा है।
 
मामले पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि घटनास्थल पर एनडीआरएफ की पांच टीमें रवाना कर दी गई हैं। उन्होंने मृतकों के परिवारीजनों को पांच लाख रुपये व घायलों को दो लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने मामले की जांच के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया है और 48 घंटे में रिपोर्ट देने का आदेश दिया है।






 

