Dy CM KP Maurya & Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by CM to go to Varanasi's Cantt area, where over 12 people died after portion of under construction flyover collapsed there. CM expressed grief & directed admn to speed up rescue operation: Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Min pic.twitter.com/uw1X2subYk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018





5 teams of NDRF (250 jawans) with full equipment rushed to the spot of accident, in Varanasi. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those dead and Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured in the incident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/d5DHfEiq0a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Dy CM & minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. Formed committee to look into the incident, report to come in 48 hours: UP CM on under-construction flyover collapse in Varanasi's Cantt pic.twitter.com/8VPs13WpfP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने वाराणसी के कैंट एरिया में हुए दर्दनाक हादसे पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है और मदद के लिए दो मंत्रियों को रवाना किया है। आपको बता दें कि मंगलवार शाम को शहर के कैंट एरिया में एक निर्माणाधीन पुल के ढह जाने से करीब 12 लोगों की इसके नीचे दब कर मौत हो गई और 50 से ज्यादा लोग गंभीर घायल हुए हैं।घटनास्थल पर बचाव कार्य जारी है मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य व मंत्री नीलकंठ तिवारी को मदद के लिए भेजा है।मामले पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि घटनास्थल पर एनडीआरएफ की पांच टीमें रवाना कर दी गई हैं। उन्होंने मृतकों के परिवारीजनों को पांच लाख रुपये व घायलों को दो लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने मामले की जांच के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया है और 48 घंटे में रिपोर्ट देने का आदेश दिया है।