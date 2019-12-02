शहर चुनें

साइबर क्राइम पर कार्यशाला का यूपी डीजीपी ने किया शुभारंभ, कहा- ये बड़ी चुनौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 02:05 PM IST
कार्यशाला में यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह।
कार्यशाला में यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह ने सोमवार सुबह साइबर क्राइम पर आयोजित कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ किया।
कार्यशाला का आयोजन लखनऊ के गोमती नगर विस्तार स्थित पुलिस मुख्यालय में किया जा रहा है।

कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन करते हुए यूपी डीजीपी ने कहा कि तकनीक बढ़ने के साथ ही यह हमारे लिए बड़ी चुनौती बन गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे निपटने के लिए यूपी पुलिस को सक्षम बनाने की कोशिशें की जा रही हैं।
27 mahila sudhar grah will be converted into kishor bal sudhar grah.
Lucknow

27 महिला सुधार गृहों को किशोर बाल सुधार गृह में तब्दील करने की तैयारी, ये है पूरा प्लान

2 दिसंबर 2019

नामांकन दाखिल करते भाजपा प्रत्याशी अरुण सिंह।
Lucknow

राज्यसभा सीट के लिए हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए अरुण सिंह ने भरा नामांकन, निर्वाचित होना तय

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी के पत्र के बाद हरकत में आई योगी सरकार, मैनपुरी के एसपी को हटाया, जांच के दिए आदेश

2 दिसंबर 2019

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव का तंज, यूपी में सिर्फ नाम और नंबर बदलने वाली सरकार

2 दिसंबर 2019

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Highest paid Prime Ministers and Presidents salary in world, Know PM Modi salary and GDP India
India News

सबसे ज्यादा वेतन पाने वाले दुनिया के 20 प्रधानमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति, किस स्थान पर हैं पीएम मोदी

2 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea airtel old plan
Tech Diary

रिचार्ज कराने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से महंगे हो जाएंगे एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के प्लान

2 दिसंबर 2019

विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
Chandigarh

इंटरनेशनल पहलवान की अनोखी शादी, 8 फेरे न बैंड बाजा न बरात, 1 रुपये में सगाई, बने विवेक 'सुहाग'

2 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना पर विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: महिला डॉक्टर के साथ हुई दरिंदगी में परत दर परत खुलासे 

2 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस बने सीएम' खुलासे पर शिवसेना का पलटवार

2 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी ने की शादी
Delhi NCR

तमाम विवादों के बीच हुई पंखुड़ी पाठक और अनिल यादव की शादी, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दबंगों ने नहीं चढ़ने दी दूल्हे की बरात, ट्रैक्टर टॉली लगाकर रोका रास्ता

2 दिसंबर 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

मर गई संवेदना: फुटपाथ पर एक के ऊपर एक रखे शव, मोबाइल भी कर लिए चोरी

2 दिसंबर 2019

mb shetty
Bollywood

वेटर का काम छोड़ ये एक्टर बना था बॉलीवुड का स्टंट मास्टर, आज बेटा बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स को देता है काम

2 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

स्टेज पर रोईं आलिया भट्ट, ऋषि कपूर ने किया फांसी देने का समर्थन, पांच खबरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

मौलाना वली रहमानी
Lucknow

मुस्लिम बोर्ड ने कहा, अयोध्या मामले में 99 फीसदी मुस्लिम पुनर्विचार याचिका के पक्ष में 

ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के महासचिव मौलाना वली रहमानी ने कहा कि भारत के 99 फीसदी मुसलमान चाहते हैं कि अयोध्या विवाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की जानी चाहिए।

2 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने पराली जलाने के मामलों पर पुलिस अधीक्षकों से मांगा जवाब

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

भाजपा उम्मीदवार अरुण सिंह आज नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे, सीएम योगी रहेंगे मौजूद

2 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा के बीच मेट्रो विस्तार की तैयारी, इसी सप्ताह कैबिनेट से मिल सकती है मंजूरी

2 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में बनेगा अंतरराष्ट्रीय आलू केंद्र, केंद्र सरकार ने दी सैद्धांतिक सहमति 

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पत्नी को लेजर से जलाता था स्वास्थ्य विभाग का अफसर, हिडेन कैमरे से करता था जासूसी, केस दर्ज

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के लिए 112 सेंटर हुए फाइनल

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

20 साल की कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद 42 शिक्षकों को फिर मिलेगी नौकरी

1 दिसंबर 2019

आईएएस (प्रतीकात्मक)
Lucknow

दो अधिकारियों को सौंपा गया रिटायर हुए आईएएस अफसरों के विभागों का प्रभार

1 दिसंबर 2019

सुल्तानपुर सांसद मेनका गांधी।
Lucknow

जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष व ब्लॉक प्रमुखों के चुनाव में से बंद होगी खरीद-फरोख्त: मेनका गांधी

2 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में बोलीं जया बच्चन, 'हैदराबाद के गुनहगारों की होनी चाहिए मॉब लिंचिंग'

समाजवादी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद जया बच्चन ने हैदराबाद गैंगरेप और मर्डर मामले की सदन में निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह के लोगों की सार्वजनिक तौर पर लिंचिंग की जानी चाहिए।

2 दिसंबर 2019

इंडिगो 1:54

इंडिगो के विमान को पायलट नहीं यात्री ने उड़ाया, दिल्ली में कोहरे की वजह से पायलट ने किया था इंकार

2 दिसंबर 2019

हेगड़े 3:59

बीजेपी सांसद हेगड़े ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस के सीएम बनने के पीछे की वजहों का किया खुलासा

2 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 3:02

1 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

2 दिसंबर 2019

tariff plans increased by jio Vodafone idea and airtel data pack 2:01

लद गए सस्ती कॉल के दिन, जियो ने भी 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ाईं दरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आरोपी लेखपाल को बचाने में मुजफ्फरनगर के डिप्टी कलेक्टर विजय कुमार निलंबित

30 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
Lucknow

अयोध्या में शुरू होगी राम रसोई, रामभक्तों के लिए होगी निशुल्क प्रसाद की व्यवस्था

1 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

कांग्रेस ने अदिति सिंह की सदस्यता समाप्त करने के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को दिया नोटिस

27 नवंबर 2019

एक लीटर दूध पानी में मिलाकर बांटा 81 बच्चों में।
Lucknow

दूध में पानी मिलाकर 81 बच्चों में बांटने के मामले में शिक्षामित्र बर्खास्त, अखिलेश ने कसा तंज

29 नवंबर 2019

जेल का निरीक्षण कर निकलते अपर प्रमुख सचिव गृह अवनीश अवस्थी।
Lucknow

अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह ने लखनऊ जेल का निरीक्षण किया, निर्माण संबंधी कमियां दूर करने सहित ये दिए निर्देश

1 दिसंबर 2019

थ्री नॉट थ्री
Lucknow

अलविदा थ्री नॉट थ्री, पुलिस महकमे में आज से हो जाएगी इतिहास

29 नवंबर 2019

