सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

बाराबंकी में पुलिस व अपराधियों के बीच हुई एक मुठभेड़ में दो इनामी बदमाश ढेर हो गए। मुठभेड़ में एक इंस्पेक्टर व एक कांस्टेबल भी घायल हो गए। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है जबकि दोनों बदमाशों की मौत हो गई।
28 जून 2019