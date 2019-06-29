शहर चुनें

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 04:11 AM IST
गांव में हड़कंप
गांव में हड़कंप - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर में एक महिला ने अपनी दो माह की बच्ची को घर में दफ्ना दिया और फिर घर को आग लगा दी। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को एएसपी मधुबन सिंह ने बताया कि महिला अवसादग्रस्त थी क्योंकि उसकी बच्ची बीमार थी और चिकित्सा के बाद भी ठीक न हो सकी। 
बच्ची के मर जाने के बाद उसने अपने पड़ोस में इस बारे में बताया और घर में आग लगाकर भाग गई। बताया गया है बच्ची का शव बरामद करके पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। महिला को भी हिरासत में ले लिया गया है और जांच की जा रही है।  

पुलिस इनकाउंटर में मारा गया बदमाश।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: बैंक लूट की योजना बना रहे दो इनामी अपराधी मुठभेड़ में ढेर, दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

बाराबंकी में पुलिस व अपराधियों के बीच हुई एक मुठभेड़ में दो इनामी बदमाश ढेर हो गए। मुठभेड़ में एक इंस्पेक्टर व एक कांस्टेबल भी घायल हो गए। घायल पुलिसकर्मियों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है जबकि दोनों बदमाशों की मौत हो गई।

28 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी: देर रात 15 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, देवेश संभालेंगे आवास, कल्पना से छिना आबकारी विभाग

28 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी की सख्ती के बाद दागी व अक्षम अफसरों को सेवा से बाहर करने का फरमान जारी

28 जून 2019

Five RTO transfer in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow

यूपी में पांच आरटीओ के तबादले, रामफेर द्विवेदी बने लखनऊ के आरटीओ

28 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में ताबड़तोड़ तबादले, 10 दिन में दो हजार से अधिक फार्मासिस्ट व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ बदले

29 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी का आदेश, हर हाल में सुबह 9 बजे तक कार्यालय पहुंचे अफसर, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई

27 जून 2019

नौचंदी मेला
Meerut

मेरठ में मेला नौचंदी से एक युवक का अपहरण, मुकदमा दर्ज

29 जून 2019

UPPSC
Lucknow

रिटायर्ड आईएएस प्रभात का यूपीपीएससी का चेयरमैन बनना लगभग तय, सीएम योगी करेंगे अंतिम निर्णय

28 जून 2019

work for poor children by Amrita das
Lucknow

बच्चों में गैरबराबरी खत्म करने को बनाया जिंदगी का मकसद

29 जून 2019

49 ARTO transferred in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में तबादलों का दौर जारी, अब 49 एआरटीओ के तबादले, ये है पूरी लिस्ट

27 जून 2019

