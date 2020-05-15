प्रवासी मजदूरों को रोजगार देने पर कर रहे काम, एमएसएमई सेक्टर की बनेंगे ताकत: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

We're skilling the migrants who have returned to the state, during their stay at quarantine centres. Most of them have potential & experience, & will become strength for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector in the state: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/ta3Q1VKzCF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2020
We're skilling the migrants who have returned to the state, during their stay at quarantine centres. Most of them have potential & experience, & will become strength for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector in the state: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/ta3Q1VKzCF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2020
Our aim behind 'Namami Gange' has been to encourage activities that boost economy along with faith. And today, Central Government has announced a package for herbal cultivation along the banks of river Ganga: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/pXfbfV7cW2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.