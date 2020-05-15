प्रवासी मजदूरों को रोजगार देने पर कर रहे काम, एमएसएमई सेक्टर की बनेंगे ताकत: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

विज्ञापन

We're skilling the migrants who have returned to the state, during their stay at quarantine centres. Most of them have potential & experience, & will become strength for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector in the state: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/ta3Q1VKzCF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2020

Our aim behind 'Namami Gange' has been to encourage activities that boost economy along with faith. And today, Central Government has announced a package for herbal cultivation along the banks of river Ganga: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/pXfbfV7cW2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2020

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि हम प्रवासी मजदूरों को रोजगार देने पर काम कर रहे हैं। अलग-अलग राज्यों से यूपी वापस लौटै मजदूरों को क्वारंटीन सेंटर में ही तैयार किया जा रहा है जिससे कि वह सूक्ष्म, छोटे व मध्यम उद्योगों की ताकत बन सकें। प्रवासी मजदूरों की क्षमता का उपयोग एमएसएमई सेक्टर को मजबूत बनाने के लिए किया जाएगा।उन्होंने प्रवासी मजदूरों से अपील की है कि वह पैदल यात्रा न करें। वो हमारे नोडल अफसरों से संपर्क करें हम उन्हें मुफ्त में वाहन उपलब्ध करवाएंगे। उन्हें क्वारंटीन सेंटर में ले जाया जाएगा। जहां उन्हें भोजन व रहने की पूरी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होंगी।मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने आर्थिक पैकेज की घोषणा करने पर केंद्र सरकार का आभार जताया। कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक कृषि के लिए पैकेज मिलने से गंगा के किनारे कृषि हो सकेगी। जो कि आस्था के साथ ही अर्थव्यवस्था को भी बढ़ाएगा।