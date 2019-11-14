शहर चुनें

Waseem Rizvi gives 51 thousand rupees cheque for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

वसीम रिजवी ने राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए दिया 51 हजार का चेक, कही ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 12:50 PM IST
शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी।
शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी ने अयोध्या में भगवान श्रीराम का मंदिर बनाने के लिए 51 हजार रुपये का सहयोग दिया है। उन्होंने राम जन्मभूमि न्यास को चेक भेजा है।
अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से आए फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अब राम की नगरी में प्रभु श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर बनना चाहिए। भगवान राम मुसलमानों के भी पूर्वज हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अयोध्या में मंदिर बनना गौरव की बात है। निर्माण के दौरान शिया वक्फ बोर्ड आगे भी मदद करता रहेगा।




 
waseem rizvi ram temple in ayodhya ayodhya verdict ayodhya news
VHP divided into two camps for the construction of Ram temple
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के निर्माण को लेकर दो खेमों में बंटी विहिप, अधिकार पर तकरार

14 नवंबर 2019

