उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू ने किया यूपी दिवस का उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:35 AM IST
दीप प्रज्वलित कर यूपी दिवस का उद्घाटन करते उपराष्ट्रपति एम वैंकेया नायडू। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी दिवस और लखनऊ महोत्सव का उद्घाटन बुधवार को उपराष्ट्रपति एम वैंकेया नायडू ने दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया। अवध शिल्प ग्राम में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राज्यपाल रामनाईक, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यानाथ समेत कई मंत्री मौजूद रहे।

इस मौके पर नई सोलर नीति भी लॉन्च की जाएगी। इससे पहले उपराष्ट्रपति के लखनऊ पहुंचने पर सीएम ने एयरपोर्ट पर गुलाब देकर उनका स्वागत किया।

बता दें कि यूपी दिवस तीन दिनों तक यानी 24 से 26 जनवरी तक चलेगा। अवध शिल्प ग्राम के अंदर 94 हस्तशिल्प के स्टॉल लगाए गए हैं। दो मुख्य गेट बनाए गए हैं। एक गेट शहीद पथ पुल के नीचे जबकि दूसरी शारदा एंक्लेव के पास बनाया गया है।

डीएम कौशल राज शर्मा ने बताया कि पहले तीन दिन तक दर्शकों को कोई टिकट नहीं खरीदना होगा। इन तीन दिनों तक शाम 5.30 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की जिम्मेदारी संस्कृति विभाग की होगी।
