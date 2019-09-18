शहर चुनें

Valmiki Temple destroyed in KGMU campus.

केजीएमयू में वाल्मीकि मंदिर तोड़े जाने पर बवाल, पुलिस को अज्ञात के खिलाफ मिली तहरीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 04:11 PM IST
Valmiki Temple destroyed in KGMU campus.
- फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ के केजीएमयू परिसर में 90 वर्ष पुराने वाल्मीकि मंदिर तोड़े जाने पर बवाल मच गया। मामले पर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लिया।
वाल्मीकि समाज के लोगों ने केजीएमयू प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया। पुलिस को अज्ञात के खिलाफ तहरीर दी गई है।

मामले पर केजीएमयू के चीफ प्रॉक्टर आरएएस कुशवाहा ने बताया कि किसी ने रात में मूर्ति खंडित की है। पुलिस मालमे की जांच कर रही है।

बवाल बढ़ने पर अपर नगर मजिस्ट्रेट अजय राय वहां पहुंचे और लोगों को शांत करवाया।



