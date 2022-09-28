PFI पर बैन: यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम बोले- ये नया भारत है, देश विरोधी साजिश करने वाले कुचल दिए जाएंगे

भारत सरकार ने पापुलर फ्रंट आफ इंडिया (PFI) को गैरकानूनी घोषित करते हुए पांच साल के लिए प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। इस पर यूपी के उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक ने कहा कि यह निर्णय स्वागतयोग्य है और हम इसकी प्रशंसा करते हैं। उन्होंने गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को धन्यवाद दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो लोग इस निर्णय का विरोध कर रहे हैं, देश उन्हें स्वीकार नहीं करेगा और जवाब देगा।

