Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow.

यूपी सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक कल, लिए जा सकते हैं कई अहम फैसले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 06:39 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को कैबिनेट की बैठक होगी। जिसमें कई अहम फैसले लिए जा सकते हैं। दरअसल, कल मोहर्रम भी है। ऐसे में बैठक के होने को लेकर कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।
जानकारी के मुताबिक बैठक में प्रदेश सरकार के सभी मंत्री शामिल होंगे।
cabinet meeting yogi adityanath
