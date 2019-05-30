शहर चुनें

UP STF arrested two smugglers of illigal liquor.

यूपी एसटीएफ ने दो तस्करों को दबोचकर बरामद किया 300 पेटी अवैध शराब का जखीरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाराबंकी Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 10:44 AM IST
बरामद की गईं अवैध शराब की पेटियां।
बरामद की गईं अवैध शराब की पेटियां।
अवैध शराब तस्करों के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए यूपी एसटीएफ ने दो तस्करों को दबोच कर उनके पास से करीब 300 पेटी अवैध शराब जब्त की है।
गौरतलब है कि बाराबंकी जिले में जहरीली शराब पीने से अब तक 22 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। कुछ ही हालत गंभीर है जिनका इलाज केजीएमयू लखनऊ में चल रहा है।
 

poisonous wine up stf illigal liquor
